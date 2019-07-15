Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.