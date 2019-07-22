The Minnesota State Arts Board has awarded an Operating Support grant, totaling $52,044, to Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. The Northfield Arts Guild also received an operating grant. Its award was for $41,742.
At its July meeting, the Arts Board approved 285 grants through its Arts Learning, Operating Support, and Minnesota Festival Support grant programs. These are the first of four rounds of grants the board will award this fiscal year. Together, grants in these three programs total more than $19 million.
Operating Support grants invests in high quality, established arts organizations that produce, present, or exhibit works of art; to organizations that provide a broad range of services to artists; and to community arts schools and conservatories that make arts learning available to Minnesotans of all ages and abilities.
This program recognizes that organizations with an established record of programmatic service and administrative stability should have access to funds to support their organizational goals and objectives, rather than specific projects.
Operating Support funding enables qualifying organizations to maintain their ongoing programs, services, and facilities without special emphasis on new initiatives as justification for funding.