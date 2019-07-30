Union Soldiers of Battery B, First Pennsylvania Light Artillery, are in the lines during the Siege of Petersburg, Va., during the American Civil War on July 30, 1864. Famed U.S. Civil War photographer, Mathew B. Brady, can be seen standing on a fuse box in the center of the photograph, wearing a straw hat. Captain James H. Cooper stands second from left leaning on a sword. The photograph was taken by an assistant to Brady. (AP Photo)