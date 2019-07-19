NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness.
Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.
A group meets in Northfield on the first and third Tuesdays of each month, from 7-8:30 p.m., at the Northfield Community Resource Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, in Room HS 222. For information, call 507-663-7950 or contact NAMI at 1-888-626-4435.
Another group meets on the first Monday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m., at Christ Community Covenant Church, 540 SE 18th St., in Owatonna.
For more information, call Judy at 507-451-0043.