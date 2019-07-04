River Bend Nature Center staff hosts Stewardship Days from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, July 13 and 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Each month has a different topic: in July, the project is pulling and clipping seed heads of invasive wild parsnip.
Wild parsnip poses many problems to Minnesota’s native habitats and the safety of those who spend time in nature. Participants must wear pants, closed-toed shoes, a long-sleeve shirt and gloves because wild parsnip sap can cause blisters if sap is present on the skin and exposed to sunlight.
These free programs are open to ages 16 and up. Pre-registration is requested, but not required for these programs. Groups are welcome; call ahead or register if five or more people are coming to ensure adequate refreshments and supplies. For more information or to register, call 507-333-7151 or visit rbnc.org.