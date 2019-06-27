If you have a clogged or backed up sewer, natural gas utility companies want to remind you of Call Before You Clear, a safety campaign to raise awareness around intersecting natural gas and sewer lines.
“By promoting awareness of Call Before You Clear, we feel that we can prevent potential accidents by requesting plumbers, sewer cleaning contractors and customers to call the natural gas utility before cleaning a sewer line,” said Tod Norgren, manager of Construction Services for CenterPoint Energy and Call Before You Clear campaign lead.
Some underground natural gas pipes may be unintentionally installed through sewer pipes – a situation known as a cross bore. Cross bores can be dangerous because the mechanical equipment used to unclog sewer pipes can easily penetrate a natural gas pipe and lead to a dangerous natural gas leak.
Before clearing a sewer line using mechanical equipment such as an auger, plumbers, sewer cleaning contractors and customers should first contact the natural gas utility serving the area. Participating utility companies will examine their records to determine if any potential conflicts exist and whether an in-sewer camera inspection is needed. If so, the utility will send a professionally trained sewer camera contractor to the location to complete an inspection at no extra charge to the customer.
Participating utilities include CenterPoint Energy, Xcel Energy, Minnesota Energy Resources and Greater Minnesota Gas.
To learn more about the Call Before You Clear campaign, visit www.callbeforeyouclear.com.