Nerstrand United Methodist Church will host "Christmas in July," a sale of gently used, secondhand Christmas items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at 12 Maple St. N., Nerstrand. Clothing from the church's Wednesday Wear collection will be included, as well as a taco salad lunch, krumkake, lefse and straw ornament demonstrations. All are welcome. 

