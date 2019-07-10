Nerstrand United Methodist Church will host "Christmas in July," a sale of gently used, secondhand Christmas items from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at 12 Maple St. N., Nerstrand. Clothing from the church's Wednesday Wear collection will be included, as well as a taco salad lunch, krumkake, lefse and straw ornament demonstrations. All are welcome.
Nerstrand United Methodist Church celebrates Christmas in July
- Anne Kopas
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Faribault man killed Wednesday in Prior Lake crash
- 1 driver killed, another seriously injured in early morning crash
- Lawrence 'Larry' Caron
- Mary Ellen Thomas
- Michael 'Mick' Wright
- Mary Ellen Thomas
- Christine Stadler
- Slow left lane drivers fined beginning Aug. 1
- COURT REPORT: 10-year sentence for sex offender convicted of additional assaults
- COURT REPORT: Woman accused of neglecting dozens of dogs sentenced on single count
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.