Pleasant Manor Senior Community celebrates its 55th anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Entertainment, refreshments and prizes will be provided. The community is invited to attend.
Pleasant Manor opened its doors on July 13, 1964 and since then has cared for over 4,680 residents.
During these past 55 years, Pleasant Manor has seen many changes and has grown to provide care to not only long-term care but assisted living as well as transitional care with a strong emphasis on rehab therapies.
Pleasant Manor continues to strive to provide quality care through continuing education and current technology.
Pleasant Manor has been the only locally owned facility in Faribault until August 2018 when Monarch Healthcare Management purchased the facility and continues Pleasant Manor’s commitment to provide quality care for its residents.