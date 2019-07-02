Join River Bend Nature Center for a pond insect safari from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault.
All ages are invited to find out what's hiding in the prairie, use dip nets to collect insects in the pond and then learn what they can tell us about the quality of our water.
The safari fee is $5 per person or $15 per family (free for River Bend members). Pre-registration is requested, but not required for this program by Friday. For more information or to register, call 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org.