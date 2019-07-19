Growing Up Healthy, a coalition of organizations promoting the health of diverse populations in Rice County, will host Night to Unite gatherings on Aug. 6 at each of its four Evenings in the Park sites in Faribault and Northfield. During the summer, each site hosts weekly events to foster health equity and social connectedness among immigrant and low-income community members in the county.
Sites include the Cannon River Mobile Home Park in Faribault, and Northfield Estates, Viking Terrace (Dresden Park) and Jefferson Square in Northfield. Regular Evenings in the Park are 6–7:30 p.m. Mondays at the Cannon River Mobile Home Park (through Aug. 19), Tuesdays at Dresden Park (through Aug. 27) and Wednesdays at Jefferson Square (through Aug. 14). No events will be Monday or Wednesday the week of Night to Unite. Activities at each location may include a pizza and fruit meal, arts and crafts for kids and adults, the library's book bike and more.
For more information, visit growinguphealthy.org.