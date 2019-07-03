The Office of Rep. Jim Hagedorn hosts mobile office hours later this month in Faribault. This is an opportunity for constituents to get the help they need with a federal issue or agency by meeting with the congressman's staff.
Office hours run from 2:30-4 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault.
Mobile office hours are designed to bring constituent services to the doorstep of the residents in need of assistance. Office staff for members of Congress frequently handle casework that helps people solve problems with Social Security, passports, veteran benefits, USDA farm programs and more.
“My district representatives stand ready to assist you if you need help with a federal issue or agency,” said Hagedorn. “My top goal is serving you. You don’t have to wait to contact us until my district representatives are in your community; please reach out whenever we can help.”