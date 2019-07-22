Buckham Memorial Library hosts Pint-size polkas at 10:30 a.m. or with ASL interpretation at 1:30 p.m. Friday, in the Great Hall.
Uncle Mike Schneider will give us a musical and magical celebration of our universe. Schneider’s music will have patrons of all ages singing, clapping and dancing along to classic polka favorites and learning exciting new songs.
For more information on programs for children and young adults at Buckham Memorial Library, contact the Children’s Librarian, Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.