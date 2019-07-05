roberds lake parade champions

Splish, splash — a bubble bath pontoon, entered by the Kruse and Schmidt families, was named champion at the annual Fourth of July Roberds Lake Boat Parade Thursday. Each year, boat owners sign up for the parade, decorate their boats with friends and family and boat around Roberds Lake. All entrants receive prizes, many donated by local merchants, but only one gets the champion position and the rubber ducky took the cake. (Photo courtesy of Ted Tuma)

Tags

Load comments