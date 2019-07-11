The Faribault Family Aquatic Center will host a movie night with free open swim from 8 p.m. until dark (approximately 9:30 p.m.) Friday. Once it's dark, enjoy a showing of the movie "Sing" on the 12- by 20-foot inflatable screen. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to lounge in the pool chairs while watching the movie. The concession stand will be open for popcorn and other refreshments.
Family Aquatic Center hosts free outdoor movie night
- Anne Kopas
