River Bend Nature Center staff holds a Raising Monarch Butterflies program from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday
Experience how to help out the monarch population by learning how to raise them. Learn what they eat, where to find them, and how to be successful at raising an egg into a butterfly. Spend some time outside looking for monarch eggs, caterpillars and butterflies.
This program is open to all ages. The Raising Monarch Butterflies fee is $5 per person, $15/family (Free for River Bend members). Pre-registration is requested, but not required for this program. For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.