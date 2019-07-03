Martin Brazil, 16, a junior at Bethlehem Academy with Troop 9306, sponsored by Divine Mercy Catholic Church, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Eagle is the highest rank in BoyScouts. His project consisted of planning and organizing a crew of fellow Scouts, family and friends to complete a landscaping project at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. His parents are Keith and Jean Brazil. Scoutmaster is Tom Helgeson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roof of downtown building collapses under weight of water
- The end of an era at Nagel's Live Bait
- Appeals Court: judge's decision to let man convicted of assault skip prison was OK
- Herds of goats fight invasive plants in southern Minnesota
- Faribault man charged in Iowa in child sex trafficking case
- EDA stays in the mix on Farmers Seed redevelopment
- Donna Nuernberg
- Judy A. Hatfield
- Pickled pepper sauce company looks to spice up downtown
- School Board offers Sesker interim superintendent position
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 3
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.