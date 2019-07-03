Martin Brazil, 16, a junior at Bethlehem Academy with Troop 9306, sponsored by Divine Mercy Catholic Church, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Eagle is the highest rank in BoyScouts. His project consisted of planning and organizing a crew of fellow Scouts, family and friends to complete a landscaping project at Divine Mercy Catholic Church. His parents are Keith and Jean Brazil. Scoutmaster is Tom Helgeson.

