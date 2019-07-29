Effective immediately, we are lifting the no wake restrictions on a majority of our lakes in Rice County.
The no wake restrictions will remain on the following lakes: Cedar, Shields, Cannon, Wells, Horseshoe and Sakatah. We will continue to monitor the lake levels on these lakes this week in hopes that we can remove the restrictions in the near future.
On the remaining lakes in Rice County, water levels have decreased to a level we are comfortable with for recreational watercraft. We thank everyone for their cooperation and patience. Remember to wear your personal floatation devices when boating and be cautious to debris in and around our lakes, rivers and waterways.