Thanks to the generous support of River Bend donors, for a limited time, River Bend’s scholarship funds are available to anyone who would like to attend summer camp at River Bend Nature Center.
These funds will be available in a “Pay What You Can” style, with the goal to make River Bend an affordable option to all members of the community. Your household does not need to meet any requirements to participate, financial or otherwise.
To apply, fill out the 40th anniversary “Pay What You Can” Scholarship Request Form found at rbnc.org/summer-camp. On the form you will be asked which camp you would like to attend. Please note that these funds cannot be used on all River Bend camp offerings. Eligible camps are listed on the form.
You will be asked how much you are able and willing to contribute to the cost of camp. You may choose to pay $0. No questions asked; no financial requirements to meet. Simply pay what you can to make a week of camp an affordable option for you. Any money that you are able to contribute toward the cost of camp will stretch our scholarship funds to reach more campers.
Send completed form to camp@rbnc.org, mail to P.O. Box 186, Faribault, MN 55021 or drop off at 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault, MN 55021. Building hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
River Bend will fulfill as many requests as possible. Requests will be granted on a first come, first served basis. You will be notified by email as to whether or not your funding was approved.
Anyone interested in contributing to the Partner’s Scholarship Program can donate on the River Bend Nature Center’s website or in person. Indicate Partner’s Scholarship in the notes.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org/summer-camp.