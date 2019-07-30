Spend a summer night canoeing on the Cannon River at River Bend Nature Center's upcoming adult night out, Float with Floats, from 6–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Meet staff at North Alexander Park, get a paddling lesson, then head out on River Bend's fleet of canoes and kayaks for a leisurely paddle. Finish off with some root beer floats.
The program is open to adults. Fee is $20 per person ($15 for members) Pre-registration is required by Aug. 6; for more information or to register, call 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org.