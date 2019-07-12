The sixth garden on the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour's Annual and Landscape Garden Tour is that of the Cathedral.
The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour' is the oldest cathedral in Minnesota. It is also the first Episcopal church in the United States to be built as a cathedral. The cornerstone was laid July 16, 1862 by Bishop Henry Benjamin Whipple. The building was completed and consecrated June 24, 1869. The architect was James Renwick Jr., who also designed St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City and the Smithsonian Institution Building in Washington, D.C.
When Bishop Whipple died in 1901, he was buried in a crypt beneath the church altar. In 1902, a bell tower with a peal of 10 bells was constructed and dedicated to Bishop Whipple's memory. On Aug. 10, 1979 the Cathedral was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The tour, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday includes four privately owned, and two unique and creatively designed public gardens. Garden’s on tour are Kay Paquettes, The Koopmans, Garfield School Garden, Dick Wilson’s, Dick Huston’s and the Cathedral’s.
Church tours will be available at the Cathedral during the Garden Tour and refreshments will be served.
The Cathedral has several fundraisers through the year: garden tour, a concert series during the winter and Salad Bowl Luncheon in May. This year we've added another Concert series in the fall and a Boutique in November. Proceeds from each fundraiser go toward preserving the historic Cathedral.
Cathedral Event organizers are Jeanie Mortenson, 507-332-7003, and Kris Raaen, 507-210-0290.