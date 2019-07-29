To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
Individuals can schedule an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood drives in Rice County
Faribault
1–7 p.m. Tuesday, Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
4–10 p.m. Friday, Rice County Fair, 1814 2nd Ave. NW
11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
12–6 p.m. Aug. 6, District One Hospital, 200 State Ave.
12–6 p.m. Aug. 7, Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
9 a.m.–2 p.m. Aug. 8, Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
Lonsdale
1–7 p.m. Wednesday, American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
9 a.m.–3 p.m. Aug. 5, VFW Post 4393, 516 Division St. S.
10 a.m.–4 p.m. Aug. 5, Culver's, 960 Highway 3 S.