The Faribault Parks and Recreation Department once again offers guitar and ukulele classes starting this month.
The classes, which have resulted in a good following thus far, are $25 and run for six weeks.
Led by Randall Ferguson, a 38-year music instructor from south central Minnesota, the classes range from beginner to intermediate.
The Monday night class, held at the Faribault Community Center, runs from July 15-Aug. 19.
Interested in the class, but don’t have a ukulele? The Buckham Memorial Library can help. The Library has a number of ukuleles to check out, free of charge.
Patrons with a library card may check out a ukulele for three weeks, just like a library book. The ukulele kit comes with a ukulele, bag, digital clip-on tuner and instructional booklet.
For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Recreation registration page at cityoffaribault.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx, register in person the Community Center or call 507-334-2064.