The second garden on the Annual Garden and Landscape Tour is at Dick Wilson’s home at 1031 Carlton Ave.
His is truly a very unique garden as Dick likes to repurpose items. Visitors will enjoy seeing what he has saved from the landfill.
As you walk into the iron gate to his yard, you walk on a boardwalk made this of pallets from the Gray Shingle which was on Hwy 3. This boardwalk is lined with hostas and a wrought iron fence. Dick also turned a 14½-foot corn crib into an outdoor family room. He actually called it his card room.
Everyone that has clematis wants a nice decorative object for the vines to climb on. Dick made an arch out of bicycle wheels for his clematis. You just have to see this unique garden; as there is too much to see to list.
The Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour hosts its tour from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The tour includes four privately owned, and two unique and creatively designed public gardens.
Tickets are $10 and available at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour during office hours, Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon and during the tour, 1st United Bank, State Bank of Faribault, and Hy-Vee.
Tickets will be on sale at each garden on the day of the event. Proceeds from this event will be used for the preservation of the historic Cathedral. Church tours will be available at the Cathedral during the Garden Tour and refreshments and bars served.
Cathedral Event organizers are Jeanie Mortenson, 507-332-7003, and Kris Raaen, 507-210-0290.