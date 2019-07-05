The second of three free Holy Smoke music events this summer is scheduled for 6–8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church, 1200 NE First St., Faribault. The concerts help raise money to support food subsidy programs in Faribault and surrounding area.
This month's performer, Minnesota Rock/Country Hall of Fame fiddle player Dr. Mike Hildebrandt, is joined by Doug Madow, a renowned popular area pianist. They play a wide variety of music for an encore performance at Holy Smoke.
Holy Smoke is a free outdoor family-friendly evening of music and activities, with pizza available for purchase, held the second Wednesday in June, July and August. Bring lawn chairs.