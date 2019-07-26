A summer kids’ event called Roar VBS will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 4-8 for children ages 3 through grade six. A light supper will be served from 5 to 5:30 p.m.
At Roar, kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, make crafts and collect Bible Memory Buddies.
Kids at Roar VBS will join a mission effort to provide a well for clean water in Tanzania.
Register at trinityfaribo.org. For more information, call 331-6579.