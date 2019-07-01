More Americans than ever are making plans to honor the red, white and blue with an Independence Day getaway this year.
According to AAA projections, nearly 49 million people will travel over the five-day holiday period, a 4.1 percent increase over last year and the 6th consecutive year of travel growth.
In addition to lower gas prices compared with last summer, broader economic fundamentals remain strong. Low unemployment, robust consumer spending, and rising disposable incomes are all encouraging more consumers to invest in travel this summer.
Travel modes
The vast majority of travelers — 41.4 — will hit the road, the most on record for the holiday and 4.3 percent more than last year.
3.96 million people will take to the skies, the highest number on record and 5.3 percent more than last year.
Travel by trains, buses and cruise ships will increase by 0.6 percent to 3.55 million passengers.
Busiest day
For the 41.4 million Americans traveling by automobile this Independence Day, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on Wednesday, July 3, as commuters mix with holiday travelers. In major metros, drivers could face delays as much as four times a normal commute. Nationwide, delays are expected to increase by approximately 9 percent.
Gas prices
With today’s national average of $2.70, gas prices are 15 cents less year-over-year. This is motivating record numbers of travelers to take road trips for the holiday weekend.
Stranded motorists
AAA expects to rescue nearly 367,000 motorists at the roadside this Independence Day holiday with dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts being the top problems. AAA recommends motorists take their vehicles to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out on a road trip.