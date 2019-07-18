The Department of Natural Resources, the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources have partnered to launch the Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers program.
The program is geared toward environmentally minded college students or soon-to-be college students interested in pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering, or math. It will consist of three parts – a fellowship with stipends to help address financial need and support academic success, a mentorship to connect students with professionals in the field, and an internship to ensure the students have experience in the field before graduation.
Fifteen students will be accepted as part of the first cohort, and will begin the program at the start of the academic year in the fall.
Applicants must be in pursuit of a STEM major with a desire to work in a natural resources or environmental career after graduation; be accepted to or enrolled in a two- or four-year full-time program at an accredited state, community, private or tribal college or university; be willing to commit to the full program; and be authorized to work in the United States.
Preference will be given to racial or ethnic minorities, women, individuals with disabilities, individuals who face barriers to education and employment, first generation college students, first year college students and individuals demonstrating a strong financial need.
Application instructions, as well as more information about the program, can be found on the Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa website. Applications are open until the cohort is full.