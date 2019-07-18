Polka Masses, live entertainment, and cash and prizes totaling $2,000 are all part of the St. Wenceslaus Festival in New Prague. The event includes a variety of games, delicious food, and fellowship.
Saturday’s events include a 5 p.m. Polka Mass followed by booths open until 6:30 p.m. for sales. Booths include Baking & Sweet Shop, bucket raffle and country store and dinner ticket sales.
Sunday’s Polka Masses are at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and the proud tradition of events continue with a mouthwatering grilled chicken dinner (and delicious pie) that will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased after 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. until sold out. Grilled pork burgers will also be served from 11:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Various booths will offer homemade canning and baking. Many fresh garden vegetables and plants fill the country store. There will be a variety of stands throughout our festival grounds, raffle items, and a Merchandise Mart. Games and entertainment for all ages will fill the afternoon, including Bingo, pull tabs, and live musical entertainment. Shakes, floats, kolacky and strudel are some of the goodies that will tempt your taste buds.