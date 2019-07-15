As part of his town hall event tour, Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s (MN-01) will host a town hall Monday, July 22. This is the third in-person town hall in Hagedorn's 21-county town hall event tour that began Jun. 1 in Martin County.
The event runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Owatonna Middle School New Atrium, 500 15th St. NE, Owatonna Minn. Enter through Door 13.
Local county attendees who present valid government-issued identification will receive priority to ask questions. Questions from residents of other First District counties will be addressed as time permits. For security purposes, and out of respect to all attendees, signs and literature for disbursement will not be permitted.