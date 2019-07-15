Heartland Animal Hospital has a friendly new face who will offer new services to its practice, Dr. Meghann Rosburg.
Owner, and long time veterinarian at Heartland, Dr. Candace Born says that Rosburg is truly a blessing to the practice and in the few short weeks she has been here has already brought new ideas and has helped many pets achieve better health in our community.
Rosburg was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University where she completed her bachelor’s before going on to finish her veterinary degree at ISU. While in vet school, she was active in the Feral Cat Alliance where she spayed/neutered cats, performed viral screening tests, immunizations, deworming and helped educate caretakers on animal welfare topics.
She worked at a small animal emergency clinic while in school where she was trained in patient stabilization and hospital care for critical patients. This is where she found her niche in veterinary medicine and expanded her knowledge in her senior year to get more exposure to critical cases. Rosburg’s passion is to build the human-animal bond by having open and honest conversations about pet health and working together to develop a health plan. While she loves all aspects of companion animal medicine, her areas of interest include dentistry, surgery, cardiology, internal medicine and client education.
Growing up, veterinary medicine was not on her radar, but after observing her uncle as a veterinarian and spending time in her hometown clinic, she knew this was the career for her. Seeing how each day brings on new challenges and experiences, she knew there would never be a dull moment.
Rosburg married her college sweetheart (fellow Iowa State Cyclone) and they adopted a bearded dragon named Onyx. In her free time she enjoys reading, traveling to visit family, fishing, and cheering on the Iowa State Cyclones and Minnesota Vikings.
Rosburg has thoroughly enjoyed Faribault and has taken in the sites at Shattuck-St. Mary's School and looks forward to exploring The Cheese Cave, Faribault Woolen Mills and local cuisine.