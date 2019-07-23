Meeting date for Soil & Water Conservation District changes Suzy Rook Suzy Rook Jul 23, 2019 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The regular Rice Soil and Water Conservation District monthly board meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, has been changed to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. The location remains the same: 1810 NW 30th St, Faribault. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Suzy Rook Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesFaribault police need help to ID burglary suspectsFrom Faribault to Borderland: Making dreams come trueCOURT REPORT: Assault charges follow allegations Faribault woman made threatsViolent offender resentenced to 26 years in prisonDetermined Faribault woman pushes past obstacles to earn diplomaAttorneys for both sides want officer's suit against city, county dismissedBig Boy steam locomotive stops in Owatonna, NorthfieldFaribault man's bail set at $1 million after 2 arrests in a weekCOURT REPORTS: Victim's shoulder broken in alleged assaultDavid E. Schwanke Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jul 23 Sertoma Club of Faribault Tue, Jul 23, 2019 Jul 23 Free Sports Physicals Tue, Jul 23, 2019 Jul 23 Women, Infants and Children Clinic Tue, Jul 23, 2019 Jul 23 Walk-In Immunization Clinic Tue, Jul 23, 2019 Jul 23 Free Meal at the Community Cafe Tue, Jul 23, 2019 Around the Web Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson get matching tatts Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoying 'honeymoon phase' Packers by position: While kicking competition draws attention, Packers hope Trevor Davis becomes game-changing returner again Fantasy Football: 5 burning questions in the AFC South Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Faribault Daily News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists