The regular Rice Soil and Water Conservation District monthly board meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, has been changed to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The location remains the same: 1810 NW 30th St, Faribault.

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments