As Independence Day approaches, many families are planning celebrations that include fireworks. Dazzling fireworks can add to a celebration, but they also come with risks. It is important that fireworks be used safely and responsibly to avoid injuries. Thousands of people are injured each year when using fireworks, according to the National Fireworks Safety Council.
“Spectacular fireworks displays can be viewed in many of our surrounding communities,” says Alexander Stricker III, M.D., an emergency medicine physician at Mayo Clinic Health System. “Attending one of those events is the safest way to enjoy a dazzling display.”
If you choose to include your own fireworks in the Fourth of July celebration, follow these safety tips:
• Purchase fireworks from a licensed store. Never buy fireworks from someone’s home or from an unknown person.
• Legal fireworks are packaged in bright colors and have safety warnings printed on the packages. Be sure to read all of the safety information and instructions for proper use.
• Only use fireworks in an open area that is far away from animals, buildings, storage tanks, brush or any combustible materials.
• Have a bucket of water nearby to cool used sparkler wires and extinguish other fireworks.
• Never allow anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs to use fireworks.
• Light one device at a time. Never attempt to relight a device that doesn’t ignite the first time.
Also, always keep small children away from fireworks. The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate. Prioritizing safety will ensure a more enjoyable time for all.