School donation

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union recently donated 30 office chairs and 15 22-inch Samsung monitors to Faribault Public Schools. District staff members picked up the donation from Affinity, which is moving its office and upgrading its equipment, on Monday. Pictured are Affinity Member Relations Manager Zak Branham, left, and Faribault Schools' Technology Coordinator Maria Hanson. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Public Schools)

