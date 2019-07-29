Registration for Cannon Valley Elder Collegium courses is open for the Sept. 9 to Nov. 1 fall term. Course details and registration forms are available at cvec.org, FiftyNorth in Northfield and Buckham West in Faribault. Completed paper forms should be brought or mailed to FiftyNorth, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, Northfield.
The formal registration period extends until 6 p.m. Aug. 19, during which all registrations will be treated as arriving at the same time; after that date, registration will be accepted on a space-available basis. Class sizes are usually limited to 18 participants. Random selection will be used to fill any over-booked courses. After Aug. 19, class availability and enrollment numbers will be updated at cvec.org.
Three courses will be offered in Faribault: “Of Predators, Pets and Poop — the Influence of Animals on Human Societies” (John Blackmer), “Dying Well: Discussions, Decisions and Documents” (Kerry Hjelmgren) and “Understanding our Immigrants and Refugees” (Sam Oak).
Ten courses will be offered in Northfield: “Friendship and a Life Well-Lived” (Pat Johnson), “Mortality and the Meaning of Life” (Ed Langerak), “Effect of Plant Diseases on People's Lives, Past and Present” (Bob Nyvall), “Music in the Courts and Cities of Renaissance Europe” (Gerald Hoekstra), “Immigrants and Refugees in Film” (Eric Nelson), “Reinhold Niebuhr on Democracy in Perilous Times” (Richard Crouter), “The History and Chemistry of Cooking” (Jerry Mohrig), “Welsh Language and Culture” (Carol Trosset), “The Irish Revolution: Literature and Violence 1916-1923” (Jim McDonnell) and “The Religion of Whiteness” (Dan Geslin).
Courses are typically offered for three eight-week terms each year, meeting two hours weekly at a cost of $50 tuition plus materials.