A culvert failure on Hwy. 12/210th Street W just east of the intersection with County Road 72 (Independence Ave) and southwest of Cedar Lake has forced a road closure to protect the traveling public. A detour route will be posted. Rice County officials urge motorists to drive carefully and obey the construction signage.
