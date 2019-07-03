The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the Family Diner, 2519 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault. This month's theme is Celebrate Our Country.
Karen Rasmussen will discuss the history of an 150-year-old patriotic song, May Bottke will accompany a sing-along.
Samuel Temple of Faribault and Logan Ledman of Northfield, the duo who created the "1855" documentary series, will give a history lesson about the local area. Dorothy Smith will give a talk titled Safe and Secure.
There are no membership fees. Tickets are $10, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or by calling 507-332-7261 or 507-789-5992 in Kenyon.