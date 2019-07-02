Run Baby Run, a family-friendly walk/run benefiting Faribault's Pregnancy Options LifeCare Center will be held at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 10 beginning at River Valley Church. The event includes a 10K, 5K, one-mile stroll and kids' fun run. Children's activities, including a bounce house and face painting, will be available before and after the run; children must be accompanied by an adult.
Churches and groups can form a team to compete for the "Cherished Child" traveling trophy. To register as a group or individual, visit tinyurl.com/runbabyrun2019. For more information, contact Gina at 507-332-7644.