It’s the 10th year of the high school’s Strength and Conditioning Summer Program and about 120 student-athletes from across every sport Faribault High School offers are preparing themselves for the upcoming season. Physical education teacher and coach John Frank has led the summer program since it started with 60 students in 2009.
The summer program lasts seven weeks and runs four days per week. A new group comes in every 15 minutes beginning at 7:30 a.m. Each group rotates through six stations: warmup, speed (drills), quickness (drills), core Olympic lifts (squats, cleans, bench press, on different days of the week), auxiliary station (gluts, triceps, pull-ups), and finisher (core). Student-athletes then record their lifts and set goals for the next week.