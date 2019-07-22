Join River Bend Nature Center for a Hike and Hygge from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Slow your Saturday morning down while enjoying some outdoor activity with old or new friends. Pronounced Hue-ga, hygge is a Danish concept of creating time and space for all things comforting. Join us for an easy group hike around River Bend with a naturalist, then take time for some hygge before you leave — cool drinks, unhurried conversation, or a good book.
This program is open to all ages. The program is free. Pre-registration is requested, but not required for this program. For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit rbnc.org.