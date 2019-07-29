For the second straight year the Minnesota State Fair will highlight Mental Health Awareness. Visitors can learn about mental health resources and wellness through games and activities as well as inspiring stage acts including music, youth performances, yoga, and more. More than 50 awareness-raising activities, many of them geared for children and teens, will be offered.
Featured guests will include Minneapolis hip-hop and spoken word artist Desdamona, KARE11 journalist Bryan Piatt, the Fidgety Fairytales performers, Minnesota musician Mark Mallman, The Renovators and others. The event is free with fair admission and will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at Dan Patch Park located next to the grandstand.
The State Fair provides a unique opportunity to educate a large and diverse group of people about mental health issues — something that touches almost every family in some way. Led by the Minnesota State Advisory Council on Mental Health & Subcommittee on Children's Mental Health and NAMI Minnesota, over 50 health organizations will participate in the day's activities. Learn more about this event at www.namimn.or, or call 651-645-2948.