The Medford Community Education Summer Theatre presents "The Little Mermaid Jr." with three shows next week.
The cast and crew of nearly 30 Medford students and alumni will share the timeless Disney tale, featuring a variety of both recognizable tunes and new music. This family-friendly show runs approximately 80 minutes with intermission.
Performance times are at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13. There's a 2 p.m. show on Sunday, July 14. All performances are at the Medford School Auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door for $5 and all seating is general admission.
The show is directed by Medford choral director Benjamin Beaupre and Medford English teacher Randy Domstrand.