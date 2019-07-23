The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and USDA Farm Service Agency are teaming up to make copies of the Coping with Farm and Rural Stress in Minnesota brochure available at FSA offices in USDA County Service Centers across the state.
The brochure highlights key resources that can help people struggling with financial, legal, emotional and relationship problems.
“We’ve been hearing from farmers who are worried about the stress loads that so many of their friends, neighbors, and relatives are under,” said Meg Moynihan, MDA senior advisor. “They want to help the people they care about find the right kind of support, but sometimes aren’t sure where to turn.”
Minnesotans can also call 651-201-6012 to receive a copy in the mail or can download the brochure at www.minnesotafarmstress.com. Both the print and online versions are free.
Farmers who are experiencing anxiety, depression, indecision, and other challenges can call the free Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline at 833-600-2670 any hour day or night. People who are worried about someone else in their life – but not sure how to approach them about it – can also call this number for help.