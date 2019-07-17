The following local residents were among nearly 1,000 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the Dean's List for Spring Semester ending this past May:
Faribault — Crystel Becker
Morristown — Tyson Voegele
Another 400 made the school's President's List. Local students making the list are
Faribault — Gabriel Crombie and Ashley Galvin
Warsaw — Susan Ernste
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade point average between 3.0 and 3.74. To qualify for the President's List, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 3.75-4.0 GPA.