Passengers are rescued as they stand atop the Eastland passenger ship after the vessel capsized in the Chicago River, downtown Chicago, Il. on Sat. July 24, 1915. The ship was docked and ready to depart for a Lake Michigan cruise with its 2,500 passengers on board when the steamer rolled to its side. Passengers spilled into the river and those in underwater cabins, mostly women and children, were trapped. The disaster claimed over 800 lives. (AP Photo)