Gabe Krebs, a career and technical student from Faribault, was honored during the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, held June 26-27 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Krebs, a student at Dakota County Technical College, was awarded the high school silver medal in Diesel Equipment Technology.
More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 103 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year.