Join River Bend Nature Center for Homeschool Science Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 26.
On each seasonal homeschool science day, two age-specific educational programs are offered in the morning and one or two age-specific recreational programs are offered in the afternoon. Sign up for one — or for them both. Bring a lunch and enjoy it in the Interpretive Center between programs.
Students may be dropped off for programs, including lunch.
Animal Migrations, 9:30-11 a.m. — Animals have made their way back to Minnesota for the summer. Learn about some extreme voyages that animals make, such as the 3,000-mile monarch butterfly migration. Ages 3-7. $8/student.
Voyageurs and the Fur Trade, 9:30-11 a.m. — Voyageurs come in all shapes and sizes. Experience the thrill of the Fur Trade and the lives of the dedicated voyageurs through games and crafts. Pack your bags and get ready to travel! Ages 8-14. $8/student.
Canoeing and Yard Games., noon-2 p.m. — Enjoy a beautiful afternoon canoeing on the Cannon and playing yard games at North Alexander Park. There will be space in River Bend’s van for up to 13 people, otherwise attendees can meet at the park. Pre-registration required. Ages 6-14. $15/student.
Pre-registration by Wednesday, July 24 is highly recommended. For more information or to register, call 507.332.7151 or visit rbnc.org/homeschool.