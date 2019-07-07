Kaitlyn Haefmeyer, of Waterville, was named to the spring 2019 dean's list in the College of Education at Winona State University. Students on the dean's list earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
Most Popular
Articles
- Roof of downtown building collapses under weight of water
- Faribault man killed Wednesday in Prior Lake crash
- Appeals Court: judge's decision to let man convicted of assault skip prison was OK
- Herds of goats fight invasive plants in southern Minnesota
- Judy A. Hatfield
- School Board offers Sesker interim superintendent position
- Maria J. 'Mary' Vesters
- Mary Ellen Thomas
- Lawrence 'Larry' Caron
- John Goedtel
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
-
Jul 7
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.