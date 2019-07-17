Dr. Eric Eliason, dean of the college and vice president of Academic Affairs, has announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the second semester of the 2019-20 academic year placed them on the Dean’s Honor List at Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn.
Included on the list is sophomore Brendan Trump, the son of Christina and Scott Trump.
To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.