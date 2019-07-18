River Bend Nature Center will host its annual meeting 6–7:15 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. River Bend will release its 2018 annual report, and members will elect candidates to the board of directors, vote on bylaw changes and learn about the state of River Bend Nature Center.
Those who want to participate but are not current members may join at rbnc.
Want to participate but are not a current member? Join today at rbnc.org/membership. Call 507-332-7151 or email rbncinfo@rbnc.org if you plan to attend. The slate of candidates for election is available at rbnc.org.