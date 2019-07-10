Following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood and platelet donations and ongoing challenges finding new blood donors, the American Red Cross now faces a blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for eligible individuals of all blood types to give now and prevent delays in medical care.
About 450 fewer blood drives were organized by businesses and other community groups last week than during a typical week as people across the country celebrated the holiday with activities and travel. This led to about 17,000 fewer blood donations than needed for patients in a single week, causing the Red Cross to now have less than a three-day supply of most blood types available — and less than a two-day supply of type O blood — for patients. At least a five-day supply is desired.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help reduce the time it takes to donate.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this summer by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Upcoming blood drives in Rice County
Faribault
1–7 p.m. July 19, Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 4th St. NW
1–7 p.m. July 26, Camp Faribo, 21851 Bagley Ave.
1–7 p.m. July 30, Eagles Club, 2027 W. Grant St.
Lonsdale
1–7 p.m. July 31, American Legion, 115 Second Ave. NW
Northfield
12–6 p.m. July 18, Northfield Police Department, 1615 Riverview Drive
8 a.m.–1 p.m. July 19, Northfield Hospital, 2000 North Ave.
8 a.m.–noon July 27, Eagle's Club, 304 Water St. S.